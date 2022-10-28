Everybody Loves Languages to Showcase its Language Learning Portfolio of Products at GESS-Global Educational Supplies and Solutions Expo in Dubai

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL" or the "Company") (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce it will be showcasing its state-of-the-art range of language learning solutions at the upcoming annual GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) conference at the Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre from November 15 - 17, 2022.

GESS is the most extensive education exhibition in the Middle East and attracts more than 6,000 educational professionals from over 70 countries and 250 leading educational brands.

During the three-day event, ELL representatives will be at booth # G50, where attendees can learn about the Company's portfolio of products. The Company will showcase its new offering of movie-based learning solutions, in addition to presenting its AcadeMe+ multi-disciplinary lessons using Hollywood movies, such as Iron Man, Spiderman, Lightyear, and Encanto, with its strategic partner, Row 9-Digital.

To secure an appointment to learn more, please email [email protected].

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA)

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL") is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning Inc. is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

For further information: Corporate Communications, Li Lu, Tel: (647) 526-9846, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Dwain Schenck, Tel: (203)-223-5230, Email: [email protected]