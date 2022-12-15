Everybody Loves Languages Signs Sales Contract with Large Public University in Colombia

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL") (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce that it signed a sales contract with the University of La Guajira (Uniguajira) in Colombia, one of the country's largest public, coeducational institutions with six satellite campuses across the country.

The university is implementing ELL's comprehensive learning management system and its Campus Premium, English Teacher Prep (ETP) and testing suite. Following a successful pilot where students and teachers provided positive feedback, the university plans to expand the programs across various departments.

Opening its doors in 1977, the University of La Guajira, located in Riohacha, hosts the faculties of basic sciences, economic and administrative sciences, education sciences, engineering, and social and humanity sciences. The school offers ELL's easy-to-use blended language learning lessons to undergraduate students, international business, and other faculties. The university provides education at technical, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.

"We're confident that we will be better equipped for the quality accreditation processes by using ELL's state-of-the-art technology for language learning and teaching," said Johennis Brito, Language Center Director at the University of La Guajira. "The outcome of the pilot program this year proved that most of the students benefited from ELL's robust ecosystem. As a result, we are looking forward to offering more of our students the opportunity to use a modern, engaging, and effective learning experience with this platform in 2023. I also want to thank ELL, the teachers, students, and the entire administrative team for participating in this pilot program and making it a success."

"We are thrilled to be working with Johennis and his team at the University of La Guajira and for their trust in our products as they expand our services campus-wide in the new year," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President and CEO of Everybody Loves Languages. "Public school systems are an important market for ELL, and our programs are well suited to support the learning goals of large numbers of students and provide teachers with the management tools they need to help their students achieve academic success."

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA)

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning Inc. is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

