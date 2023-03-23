Everybody Loves Languages Engages Red Cloud Securities Inc. for Market Making Services and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL") (TSXV: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, announces that it has engaged the services of Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Red Cloud will receive a fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of 1,960,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to directors, employees, and consultants of the Company of which 900,000 option are granted to the officers and directors. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.08 per share and will vest quarterly over 18 months. The Options will have a 5-year term from the date of the grant.

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ( TSX-V: ELL; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA ):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

Follow Everybody Loves Languages on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/everybodyloveslanguages

Twitter: [email protected]

YouTube: Everybody Loves Languages (ELL)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elltechnologies

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Everybody Loves Languages has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Everybody Loves Languages' expectations depend upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital and other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will follow the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by securities laws, Everybody Loves Languages undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE

EXCHANGE ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Everybody Loves Languages Corp.

For further information: Corporate Communications: Khurram Qureshi, Tel: (647) 831-1462, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Dwain Schenck, Tel: (203)-223-5230, Email: [email protected]