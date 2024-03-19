EverWind Announces Strategic Partnership with Eastward Energy for Domestic Transportation and Supply of Green Hydrogen in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind"), a pioneering developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Atlantic Canada, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nova Scotia-based energy distribution company Eastward Energy, marking a significant initial step towards making green hydrogen available in Nova Scotia.

The partnership between EverWind and Eastward Energy signifies a mutual commitment to sustainable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental stewardship in Nova Scotia.

The MOU includes joint collaboration opportunities to develop and scale up the hydrogen value chain in Nova Scotia including building demand by blending hydrogen with natural gas to reduce emissions. Eastward Energy and EverWind will also collaborate to explore opportunities for the storage, transportation, and distribution of green hydrogen.

John Hawkins, President of Eastward Energy: "The future of energy is changing and we're changing with it. Our sights are set on developing sustainable energy solutions like green hydrogen that will support Nova Scotia's transition to net-zero emissions and lead to an energy future that's clean. Eastward Energy's hydrogen-ready gas distribution system, supported by large-scale green hydrogen projects like EverWind's, will enable an accelerated energy transition in Nova Scotia. We are looking forward to partnering with EverWind to deliver green hydrogen to decarbonize sectors that will be difficult to electrify such as heavy transportation, industrial facilities, and some large commercial, residential and institutional buildings".

Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind Fuels: "We are excited to partner with Eastward Energy in our mission to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen in Nova Scotia. This partnership will enable us to provide Eastward Energy's customers with green energy options and support the development of hydrogen infrastructure in the province. This is a first step toward setting up the supply chains necessary to transition Nova Scotia's energy sectors from imported fossil fuels to locally produced clean fuels."

Recognition of the Mi'kmaw & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind and Eastward Energy acknowledge the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi'kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with the Mi'kmaq through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About Eastward Energy

Eastward Energy, based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia is the Province's natural gas distribution utility. Eastward has the exclusive right to distribute natural gas through almost 500 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure in seven counties in Nova Scotia that include the Halifax Regional Municipality, Amherst, New Glasgow, Pictou, and Oxford.

Since starting with a single customer in 2003 Eastward Energy has grown significantly to almost one-quarter the size of Nova Scotia Power based on the amount of energy it delivers in the province.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 18 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the Company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is also supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Environmental, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, CIBC, and Citi.

