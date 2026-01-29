Everest Group Positions Neutrinos in the Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender on a global scale by Everest Group in its 2025 Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The assessment by Everest Group evaluated 26 global IPAP providers to help enterprise buyers select the right partners and enable providers to benchmark their positioning in a competitive market. The evaluation examined providers across two dimensions: market impact and vision and capability.

"Enterprise automation is rapidly moving beyond isolated tasks to become a system of orchestration across processes, data, and decisions," said Samik Ghosh, CEO of Neutrinos. "Everest Group's recognition reinforces our belief that insurers need AI-native platforms capable of coordinating end-to-end operations at scale, not just automating individual steps. This is foundational to how modern insurance enterprises will operate."

"The future of automation is agentic, adaptive, and increasingly autonomous, especially in complex, regulated environments like insurance," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Co-founder and CTO of Neutrinos. "Neutrinos is purpose-built to move insurers beyond workflow automation toward intelligent execution, where AI, rules, and human oversight work together to drive consistent, scalable outcomes across the enterprise."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessment is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of tech and tech service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. Each service and technology provider is assessed on both market impact - measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth - and delivery capability - measured by categories such as scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers the agentic and autonomous workflows of tomorrow. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn .

