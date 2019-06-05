EVENT CANCELLED - Media Advisory - Minister Monsef will make an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver, and continue to drive real progress for women in BC

Please note that this event has been cancelled.

OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver, and continue to drive real progress for women in British Columbia.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 5, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location:

Feminists Deliver Conference and Tradeshow

312 Main Street

Vancouver, BC

For Media Accreditation please contact: https://feministsdeliver.com/contact/

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

