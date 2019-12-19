evenko And Live Nation Entertainment Announce A Partnership

evenko will continue to oversee all operations of the business, including the more than 1500 musical, family and sporting events they produce annually throughout the province of Quebec and Atlantic Canada. evenko, which will continue operating under the same brand, will continue to produce their numerous festival properties, including OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival, îLESONIQ and the recently announced country music festival, LASSO Montréal, as well as continuing to manage and program a variety of venues including, Bell Centre, MTELUS, Place Bell and the Corona Theatre.

"This is great news for evenko and music fans throughout Quebec, who will now enjoy a broader range of concerts and shows, with Montreal becoming a must stop on major international artists' world tours," says Jacques Aubé, President and CEO of evenko. "This partnership will allow us to benefit from Live Nation's global promotional strength to promote our festivals and events in Montreal and Quebec, as well as evenko Agency and Spectra Musique artists' tours outside the province."

"This partnership brings with it a beautiful synergy and a shared belief in bringing the biggest concerts to Quebec and Eastern Canada," says Riley O'Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada. "Having been born and raised in Montreal, I am truly excited to collaborate with our friends at evenko to further strengthen our presence in the marketplace and expand our international footprint."

For evenko, the day-to-day operations will continue their normal course; the head office, management group and staff, will remain in Montreal under evenko.

Jacques Aubé, who's played an important role in evenko since 1997, now assumes the leadership of the newly created entity as President and CEO.

About evenko

evenko is a Quebec company and one of the leading promoters and producers in Canada. It presents more than 1,500 musical, family and sporting events annually throughout Quebec, Atlantic Canada and the northeastern United States. The company plays host to the biggest entertainers in the world and invests in the development and promotion of Quebec artists. evenko is part of Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization. For more information, please visit www.evenko.ca.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

For further information: Live Nation, Erin Smyth, +1 (416) 260 - 5700, [email protected]; evenko, Phil Vanden Brande, +1 (514) 925 - 2005, [email protected], http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

