Eve & Co Incorporated Announces Transfer to NEX

STRATHROY, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Eve & Co Incorporated ("Eve & Co" or the "Company") (NEX: EVE.H) (OTCQX: EEVVF) announces that effective as of March 30, 2022, the Company's listing has been transferred to NEX for failing to maintain the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company and further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated March 24, 2022 and the Company's press releases dated March 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company have been suspended effective as of opening at March 30, 2022 for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

The Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, the filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX and the Company is hereby subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company has changed from EVE to EVE.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Trading in the securities of the Company is prohibited during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's expected use of proceeds, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eve & Co Incorporated

For further information: For further information, please contact: Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eve & Co Incorporated, Telephone: (855) 628-6337