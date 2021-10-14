Evaxion Biotech Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Develop Highly Targeted Therapies with Its AI Immunology Platforms

"Using predictive technology, Evaxion's platforms can reduce the lengthy and costly processes involved in drug discovery. They smoothly process and translate large quantities of data to understand the human immune system with high precision," said Amol Dilip Jadhav, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Significantly, its EDEN™ and RAVEN™ platforms apply across all vaccine discovery cases regardless of bacteria and virus types, including the coronavirus."

With PIONEER™, pharmaceutical companies can identify and select neoepitopes for patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. Neoepitopes are ideal targets for cancer immunotherapies as they direct an effective antitumor response specifically against each patient's cancerous cell. Besides choosing the best neoepitopes, it deselects the potential harmful ones that could cause off-target effects. PIONEER™ also guarantees speed, identifying neoepitopes within 24 hours from the time of the biopsy. Meanwhile, the EDEN™ platform identifies novel, protective antigens for pathogen-specific prophylactic vaccines against bacterial diseases. It optimizes identified antigenic and structural properties by redesigning and preparing them for production. As it runs on AI-derived target data, it can simplify vaccine pre-clinical development.

Evaxion debuted its machine learning capabilities in its third proprietary AI platform, RAVEN™. This platform integrates AI tools from PIONEER™ with structural bioinformatics capabilities to formulate vaccine design and anticipate viral disease development. The platform tackles emerging and mutating viral diseases to avert disease breakouts by identifying novel potent T- and B-cell vaccine designs. Another critical value of RAVEN™ is that it contains data on the immunological diversity of the human population, which can help pharmaceutical companies respond rapidly to future pandemics.

"Its high-quality research directly addresses the need for effective melanoma treatments. These efforts and its innovation abilities have positioned it to play a vital role in the advancement of drug development." noted Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Evaxion)

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, and vaccines against bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://www.frost.com/

