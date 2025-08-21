EV PROJECTS LIMITED ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ORDINARY SHARES OF SEDIBELO RESOURCES LIMITED

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - EV Projects Limited ("EVP") announced today that on August 18, 2025, it acquired 1,547,987,616 ordinary shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Sedibelo Resources Limited (the "Corporation") for aggregate consideration of US$5 million, or US$0.00323 per ordinary share, pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Acquired Shares represent approximately 17.8% of the Corporation's total issued and outstanding ordinary shares. In addition, EVP also acquired 1,547,987,616 options to purchase ordinary shares (the "Acquired Options") of the Corporation in connection with its subscription for the Acquired Shares. Each Acquired Option is exercisable to acquire one ordinary share (a "Option Share") at a price of US$0.00323 per Option Share for a period of three years from the date of issue.

On a partially diluted basis, assuming all outstanding options of the Corporation are exercised in full except for the Acquired Options, EVP would hold 1,547,987,616 ordinary shares, representing approximately 9.5% of the total issued and outstanding shares. Alternatively, if only the Acquired Options are exercised in full while no other shareholders exercise their options, EVP's holdings would increase to 3,095,975,232 ordinary shares, representing approximately 30.2% of the issued and outstanding shares. If no shareholders, including EVP, exercise their options, EVP's ownership would remain at 17.8%.

EVP acquired the Acquired Shares and Acquired Options for investment purposes. EVP may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the currently held or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Corporation.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + under the Corporation's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: David Stearn, [email protected]; James Parker, [email protected], EV Projects Limited, +44 1534 828 480