EV Battery Tech Partner, Daymak, Launches an Electric Vehicle Powered by IoniX Pro Batteries

The Spiritus is a 3-wheel, 2 seat EV which handles like a go-kart, offers quick acceleration of 60 MPH time of 1.8 seconds, and is set to contain some of the most advanced technology features which are set to be unveiled in the near future.

Deposits can now be made online at www.daymakavvenire.com.

"For the Spiritus to achieve the fast acceleration of 0 to 60 in 1.8 seconds, we will require quality parts with solid performance. IoniX Pro products meets and exceeds all of our requirements", states Aldo Baiocchi President of Daymak.

Daymak has launched a crowdfunding campaign which has commenced today, and is set to end in 4 months, on July 23, 2021. Daymak has advised that placing an order now will guarantee a price and reduce additional costs from the final manufacturer suggested retail price. Daymak's crowdfunding campaign is subject to applicable laws and is being offered through the online platform, and the orders are subject to Daymak's terms and conditions.

The Daymak Avvenire series will include the following five other individual vehicles:

Terra – an e-bike designed for both on and off-road conditions;

Foras – a covered recumbent bike designed to revolutionize travel;

Tectus – an all-wheel-drive mobility e-scooter that is fully electric and designed for all weather conditions and roads;

Aspero – the ultimate, lightweight, enclosed all-terrain vehicle; and

Skyrider – a high-performance EV capable of flight.

"We are working closely with Daymak to develop all the batteries and BMS for the Avvenire series. This can only be achieved thanks to our advanced technology and efficient price models." stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

"We truly believe our AI powered BMS technology, combined with Daymak's Avvenire, will bring revolutionary EVs and LEVs products to the market in the coming years!" concluded Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

______________________ 1 Under the terms of the technology partnership agreement between EV Battery Tech and Daymak (the "Technology Partnership Agreement"). For further details on the Technology Partnership Agreement, see EV Battery Tech's news release dated February 8, 2021 (a copy of which is available under EV Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com).

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Daymak International Inc.

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Daymak's goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. Daymak builds its vehicles to give freedom of movement and are a joy to ride.

Daymak's current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson's Bay plus a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, California, Toronto, Ontario, and Rome, Italy with more expected in the future. Daymak was also the recipient of the "Clean Tech North Award", and Profit Magazine's Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named "One of Ontario's Greenest Companies."

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company's Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email [email protected].

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email [email protected].

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. ("AlphaOne") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting (i) the Technology Partnership Agreement; (ii) the supply of IonIX Pro Lithium Ion battery pack and batteries to Daymak; (iii) Daymak's specifications for the Spiritus and Avvenire products generally; (iv) the Company's ability to bring its products to market; (v) increasing demand for electric vehicles, charging stations, and other battery products, including those of EV Battery Tech; (vi) the US government's intention to increase its use of electric vehicles; (vii) the Company's ability to satisfy the demand for its products; and (ix) the Company's prospects for 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE EV Battery Tech