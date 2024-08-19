European Butcher brand back bacon recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 19, 2024, 22:03 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Back bacon
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria
Distribution: Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)