Europ Assistance furthers commitment to operations in Asia - announces new presence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Europ Assistance today announced the opening of their new office in Thailand, furthering their commitment to the Asia region where they have operated for the past thirty years. This recently established presence in Thailand will allow Europ Assistance to provide its world-renowned services at a high level to countries across Southeast Asia including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.



Philippe Demangeat, CEO Southeast Asia at Europ Assistance Group: "We are excited to expand our presence in Asia with the opening of our new office in Thailand. This foothold in the region is just the beginning of our plans for continued growth on the continent and will allow us to continue to provide our high level of service to both current and prospective partners in the region."



Pascal Baumgarten, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa, Europ Assistance Group: "Europ Assistance has been present in Asia for three decades. This new expansion highlights Asia's important place in our overall growth and will allow us to establish a strong foothold in a key target market to deliver a high level of service."



Having operations on the ground will allow Europ Assistance to accompany its European, American and Asian clients in South East Asia, driving the continued growth of Europ Assistance's global operations. By having experienced teams on the ground, Europ Assistance can also strengthen and expand its partnerships with local airlines, travel agents, insurance providers (in particular Generali), and banks in the region.



Antoine Parisi, CEO of Europ Assistance Group: "After operating in the region for more than thirty years, establishing this new foothold in Thailand is essential to increasing our group's international scope. This new office will facilitate stronger local partnerships allowing us to provide value and enhanced services to both local and international travelers and partners."



ABOUT EUROP ASSISTANCE GROUP



Founded in 1963, Europ Assistance, the inventor of assistance, supports customers in over 200 countries and territories thanks to our network of 750.000 approved providers and 39 assistance centres. Our mission is to bring people or corporates from distress to relief – anytime, anywhere. We provide roadside assistance, travel assistance and insurance, as well as personal assistance services such as the protection of the elderly, the protection of digital identity, telemedicine and the Conciergerie. The vision of our 7.765 employees is to be the most reliable care company in the world.

Europ Assistance is part of the Generali Group, one of the world's leading insurers.



