Euromax Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

TSX: EOX

www.euromaxresources.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its November 14, 2023 press release regarding receipt of conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer, it has received final approval to list the Company's common shares on the TSXV.

The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of the market on January 9, 2024. The Company expects a seamless transition from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to the TSXV and, pursuant to its application to voluntarily delist from the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX effective at the closing of the market on January 8, 2024.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "EOX".

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to listing of the Company's securities on the TSXV and the delisting of the Company's securities from the TSX, and any expectations, including with respect to timing, of the processes related to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 along with the accompanying MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Euromax Resources

For further information: Please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact: Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, +44 20 3918 5160, [email protected]