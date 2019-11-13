Euromax Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") announces that Raymond Threlkeld has resigned from the Company's board of directors, effective November 13th, 2019.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Chairman, stated: "On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, we want to thank Ray for his expertise and guidance over the past three and half years. We wish him well in his retirement and will miss the benefit of his forty-nine years dedicated experience in the mining sector."

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to results of operations and financial condition, permitting and licensing, capital spending, financing sources, commodity prices, mineral resources and property evaluation plans and programmes. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact: Varshan Gokool, President & CEO, +44 20 3918 5160, vgokool@euromaxresources.co.uk

