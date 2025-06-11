Euromax Director Resignation

TSX: EOX

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") announces that Ali Vezvaei has resigned from the Company's board of directors and as President of the Company, effective June 12, 2025, following the disposal by NDX B.V. of its entire investment in the shares of the Company. The Company thanks him for his contributions and service.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka copper project.

