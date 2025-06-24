Euromax Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TSXV: EOX

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated May 14, 2025, were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

At Annual General Meeting, each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company were duly elected and the number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7) in accordance with the Company's Articles. The results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Vote for % ¹ Tim Morgan-Wynne 481,185,561 100.00 % Nicolas Treand 481,185,561 100.00 % Martyn Konig 481,185,561 100.00 % James Burke 481,185,561 100.00 % Ivan Vutov 481,085,561 99.98 % Stanislav Delchev 481,085,561 99.98 % Patrick Forward 481,085,561 99.98 % ¹ out of 481,185,561 registered votes that vote for proposed nominees

Re-Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

The Board & Management wishes to express its thanks to all shareholders for their support.

Approval of the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan")

The Option Plan, as fully described in the Management Information Circular sent to the shareholders with the Notice of this Annual General Meeting was approved.

Approval of the proposed amendments to the Option Plan

The proposed amendments to the Option Plan, as fully described in the Management Information Circular sent to the shareholders with the Notice of this Annual General Meeting were approved.

Board Appointments

The Company further announces that the following members have been appointed to the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

Stanislav Delchev (Chair), James Burke and Martyn Konig;

Compensation Committee

Martyn Konig (Chair), James Burke and Patrick Forward;

Technical Committee

Greg Morris (Chair), Patrick Forward and Tim Morgan-Wynne.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, +44 20 3918 5160