Euromax Announces Filing of Required Continuous Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today, May 3, 2024, it has filed: i) the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023; ii) the related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023; iii) the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023; and iv) the CEO and CFO certifications of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As more particularly set out in the Company's news releases on April 8, 2024 and April 9, 2024, on April 8, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), the Company's principal regulator, issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") in respect of the Company following the Company's failure to file the Annual Filings by the applicable deadline.

With the filing of the Annual Filings now completed, the Company is once again up-to-date with respect to its continuous disclosure obligations and will focus its efforts on working with the OSC towards a full revocation of the FFCTO. However, there can be no assurance that a full revocation of the FFCTO will be granted, and all of the Company's securities will remain subject to the FFCTO until it is fully revoked.

Copies of the documents comprising the Annual Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to any potential full revocation of the FFCTO being granted by the OSC.

For further information: Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman, +44 20 3918 5160, [email protected]