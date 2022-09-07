Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022.

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available starting on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET. Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking the following link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/3a5e62f5-8c51-4d3c-a99c-f33d0fe9aff8

A webcast of the presentation can also be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website here:

https://eupraxiapharma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Eupraxia

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as postsurgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

