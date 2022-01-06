Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available starting on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET. Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking the following link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/68858e45-2172-4fd2-b51e-3ff6f71c66bb

About Eupraxia

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as post-surgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. Eupraxia is also developing a formulation of EP-104IAR for use in canine and equine OA.

For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com

SOURCE Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Vik Peck, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., 250.590.3968 ext. 508, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]