Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

VICTORIA, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto.

Eupraxia CEO Dr. James Helliwell will present on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and will participate in investor meetings at the conference on April 25th and 26th.

Interested parties can access the presentation through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/eprx/2783253

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. The EP-104 platform has expanded into gastrointestinal disease with the launch of a Phase 1b/2a program to treat eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later- and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for both other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

