Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EP-104IAR in Treatment of Osteoarthritis

VICTORIA, BC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of EP-104IAR in the treatment of adults with osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

The Fast Track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track designation does not change the FDA standard for approval and is intended to provide more frequent interactions with the FDA to help facilitate the regulatory approval process.

"Being granted Fast Track designation for EP-104IAR is another important step for our clinical development program," said Dr. James Helliwell, CEO of Eupraxia. "OA affects millions of people in the United States and most of these people have limited options to manage their symptoms."

Eupraxia continues to advance its ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating EP-104IAR's safety and efficacy as a treatment candidate for knee OA and expects to report top-line data results in the second quarter of 2023.

About EP-104IAR and OA

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting disease relief in multiple indications benefitting from highly localized and longer delivery of corticosteroids. The lead indication is for pain relief in knee OA. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates knee OA affects more than 30 million people in the U.S. alone1. This includes 14 million that suffer from knee pain or some form of disability2. Knee OA is also associated with depression and loss of sleep, which can significantly affect quality of life.

With EP-104IAR, Eupraxia hopes to change the way knee OA pain is treated. Current therapies are often associated with limited efficacy and/or limited duration of activity. Corticosteroids are one of only two drug classes strongly recommended by the American College of Rheumatology and the Arthritis Foundation for treating knee OA pain. Currently approved corticosteroids are very effective at reducing pain for a short duration late in the disease but can expose the body to unwanted local and systemic side effects.

EP-104IAR has the potential to provide longer pain relief with fewer unwanted side effects. It encapsulates a highly potent corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) within a microns-thin polymer membrane, part of Eupraxia's patented technology platform.

Injected into the knee, EP-104IAR is designed to diffuse drug slowly into the knee joint providing therapeutic concentrations for up to six months. This has the potential dual advantage of providing a longer duration of pain relief with fewer systemic side effects. By reducing systemic side effects, it has the potential to benefit the estimated 70% of knee OA patients that experience pain in both knees by allowing simultaneous treatment of both affected joints. The Company believes that other potential benefits of this product candidate, if approved, include a long shelf life, no requirement for refrigeration and easy integration into existing delivery techniques.

1. Osteoarthritis Fact Sheet. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Available at www.cdc.gov/arthritis/basics/osteoarthritis.htm. January 10, 2019. 2. Vina, E.R.; Kwoh, C.K. Epidemiology of osteoarthritis: literature update. Curr Opin Rheumatol. 2018, 30(2):160 – 167. DOI:10.1097/BOR.0000000000000479. ("Vina & Kwoh 2018").

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need, and Eupraxia strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. The EP-104 platform has expanded into gastrointestinal disease with the launch of a program to treat eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later and earlier stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for both other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "potential" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's business strategies and objectives, including current and future plans and opportunities, expectations and intentions; statements regarding the Company's ongoing clinical trials and pipeline development, including assessment objectives and expected timing with respect to the reporting of results and trial completion; the anticipated dosage used in any ongoing trial; the Company's intention to pursue orphan drug status or other regulatory mechanisms; statements regarding the Company's Phase 2 trial, including ongoing advancement and expected timing with respect to the reporting of results; the potential of Eupraxia's product candidates, including EP-104's potential to treat EoE and OA and its differentiation from other drugs; the Company's expectations regarding its product designs, including with respect to potential benefits, targeted shelf life, storage, ease of integration, duration, tolerability, effectiveness and safety; the results gathered from studies of Eupraxia's product candidates; the potential for the Company's technology to impact the drug delivery process; the competitive advantages of the Company's technology; the benefits to patients from the Company's drug platforms; the translation of the Company's technologies and expansion of its offerings into clinical applications; and potential benefits of the Company's Fast Track designation, which may or may not facilitate regulatory approval. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Eupraxia's management, and are based on assumptions, including but not limited to: future research and development plans for the Company proceeding substantially as currently envisioned; industry growth trends, including with respect to projected and actual industry sales; the Company's ability to obtain positive results from the Company's research and development activities, including clinical trials; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. Although Eupraxia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward–looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Eupraxia, including, but not limited to: the Company's limited operating history; the Company's novel technology with uncertain market acceptance; if the Company breaches any of the agreements under which it licenses rights to its product candidates or technology from third parties, the Company could lose license rights that are important to its business; the Company's current license agreement may not provide an adequate remedy for its breach by the licensor; the Company's technology may not be successful for its intended use; the Company's future technology will require regulatory approval, which is costly and the Company may not be able to obtain it; the Company may fail to obtain regulatory approvals or only obtain approvals for limited uses or indications; the Company completely relies on third parties to provide supplies and inputs required for its products and services; the Company relies on external contract research organizations to provide clinical and non-clinical research services; the Company may not be able to successfully execute its business strategy; the Company will require additional financing, which may not be available; any therapeutics the Company develops will be subject to extensive, lengthy and uncertain regulatory requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Eupraxia's public filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Although Eupraxia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward–looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward–looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Eupraxia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Danielle Egan, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

778.401.3302

[email protected]

or

Adam Peeler, on behalf of:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

416.427.1235

[email protected]

