Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at PAINWeek 2023

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology, today announced that it will present a poster and an oral presentation at PAINWeek 2023, a national conference on pain for healthcare professionals, taking place on September 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

"PAINWeek is the largest U.S. pain conference for frontline clinicians and a high-profile opportunity for Eupraxia to present data from our Phase 2b clinical trial of EP-104IAR to an audience of practitioners in the pain space," said Dr. James Helliwell, CEO of Eupraxia. "We believe these previously disclosed Phase 2b results, which are integral to our PAINWeek presentation, demonstrate that we are developing a product candidate with the potential for prolonged duration, and a compelling safety profile that may allow for repeat and bilateral dosing in patients experiencing pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee."

Poster Title: EP-104IAR (Long-Acting Intra-Articular Injection of Fluticasone Propionate): Results from a Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind, Vehicle-Controlled Trial in 318 Subjects with Knee Osteoarthritis

Session Title: SIS-17 Scientific Abstracts (Oral Presentations)

Abstract Number: PW10823

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, September 8, 2023, 10:30-11:20 a.m. ET via the PAINWeek website at:

https://www.painweek.org/

The poster presentation will also be available on Eupraxia's website on September 8, 2023, at:

https://eupraxiapharma.com/our-science/clinical-trials-and-publications/default.aspx

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. The Company strives to provide improved patient benefit and has developed technology that delivers targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. EP-104IAR met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. The EP-104 platform has expanded into gastrointestinal disease and has dosed patients in a Phase 1b/2a program to treat eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later- and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for both other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

