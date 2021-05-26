ETS Integrates With ApplyProof for Seamless Test Score Verification

Partnership between ApplyProof and ETS will allow for greater transparency and portability of English-language test results for international students

KITCHENER, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, ApplyProof, the stand-alone trust solution powered by ApplyBoard, and ETS announced a new integration that will establish a seamless process for verifiers of TOEFL® and GRE® scores anywhere in the world. Applicants who take these tests, which are utilized as proof of English-language proficiency and to demonstrate graduate school readiness, respectively, will now have greater transparency and portability of their test results.

Moreover, through ApplyProof, TOEFL and GRE scores will be securely and efficiently verifiable. When students include their scores in an application, immigration officials, admissions officers and other stakeholders can seamlessly access these official scores through the ApplyProof Platform in a matter of seconds.

"The TOEFL test is the world's premier English-language test for study, work and immigration and, in Canada, more universities receive TOEFL scores than any other English-language test," says Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL program at ETS. "We are pleased to work with ApplyBoard and commend the solution it has created to facilitate a more seamless process in the verification of documents, like TOEFL scores, for both students and institutions who rely on them for high-stakes decisions."

"It is always a welcomed change to find ways to streamline processes and make them more efficient, especially when we consider the unprecedented circumstances experienced by the higher education community over the past year," says Alberto Acereda, Executive Director, Global Higher Education at ETS. "I'm confident that our relationship with ApplyBoard will lead to even greater efficiencies down the road and look forward to realizing the benefits that the ApplyProof technology provides to stakeholders across Canada and around the world."

With ApplyProof, stakeholders are enabled to use unique identifier codes to access and verify the authenticity of a document by viewing the digital original on ApplyProof. ApplyProof's cutting-edge technology enables interoperability through a variety of integration solutions. All organizations in the ecosystem can use ApplyProof to bring security and transparency to their operations. ApplyProof's efficiency will save a great deal of time and money.

"We are excited for this strategic relationship with ETS and what ApplyProof offers to students and other stakeholders," says Iman Hassani, Head of ApplyProof. "This will increase transparency and ease of use for the industry. With the technology solutions we built, we can seamlessly integrate with all organizations to issue their documents in a matter of days. Our success is increasing trust and transparency."

About ApplyProof

ApplyProof is a trust solution that transforms the way official documents are accessed and verified. Immigration officials, admissions officers and other stakeholders can access the up-to-date digital original on ApplyProof in a matter of seconds.

Powered by ApplyBoard, Canada's education technology leader. ApplyProof integrates tech innovation, security, and commitment to student success.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide.

