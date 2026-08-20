ETRUSCUS ENGAGES GEOTECH FOR PROPERTY-WIDE ZTEM SURVEY INCLUDING BORDER WITH SEABRIDGE GOLD'S BRONSON CORRIDOR PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTCQB: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) ("Etruscus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Geotech Ltd. to complete a property-wide Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") airborne geophysical survey (the "Survey") over its 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property (the "Property") in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

(Figure 1: Rock & Roll Property showing the planned ZTEM survey area, priority exploration targets, interpreted Bronson Corridor trend, and adjacent mineral tenure.)

Fiore Aliperti, President and CEO of Etruscus commented, "The geological reinterpretation we announced earlier this year fundamentally changed the way we view the exploration potential of our Rock & Roll property. Recognition that Seabridge Gold's Snip North discovery may indicate the Bronson Corridor extends farther northwest onto our property presents an exciting opportunity to evaluate multiple existing targets within a new geological framework. Before committing shareholder capital to drilling, we believe the most disciplined approach is to first apply modern airborne geophysics capable of imaging the subsurface architecture of large hydrothermal systems. The ZTEM survey will provide an important dataset to refine our understanding of alteration systems, intrusive centres and structural controls across the property, helping us to prioritize the strongest drill targets for the next phase of exploration."

The Survey represents the first phase of the Company's 2026 exploration strategy announced in June (see News Release dated June 4, 2026) and is designed to evaluate the interpreted northwest continuation of the Bronson Corridor mineralized belt across the Rock & Roll Property.

The ZTEM survey will be the most comprehensive property-wide airborne geophysical survey completed by the Company to date, covering approximately 90% of the Property. A total of 1,389 line-kilometres will be flown at 200-metre line spacing, encompassing all of Etruscus' priority exploration targets (see Figure 1).

ZTEM is a deep-penetrating airborne electromagnetic technique capable of mapping variations in subsurface electrical resistivity to depths of more than one kilometre under favourable conditions. The survey is designed to delineate large hydrothermal alteration systems, map major structural corridors, and identify concealed intrusive bodies that may be associated with porphyry-related mineral systems. These datasets will provide valuable information beneath areas of limited outcrop and glacial cover, where conventional geological mapping is restricted.

Results from the Survey will be integrated with the Company's geological mapping, geochemical, geophysical and historical drilling datasets to refine its geological interpretation, evaluate relationships between priority targets across the Property, and prioritize areas for follow-up exploration and future drilling.

The decision to undertake a modern ZTEM survey follows the Company's recent geological review of the Rock & Roll Property, prompted by Seabridge Gold's maiden Snip North mineral resource estimate. That review highlighted the potential for the Bronson Corridor mineralized belt to extend farther northwest than previously recognized and reinforced the importance of applying modern deep-penetrating geophysical techniques to evaluate concealed porphyry systems beneath areas of limited surface expression. The Survey represents the first opportunity to systematically evaluate this geological model across the Property using a consistent, property-scale geophysical dataset.

About ZTEM

ZTEM is an airborne passive electromagnetic technology developed by Geotech Ltd. that measures naturally occurring electromagnetic fields generated within the Earth's atmosphere. The technology can detect variations in subsurface resistivity to depths approaching two kilometres, making it particularly effective for identifying concealed intrusive bodies, hydrothermal alteration systems, and sulphide mineralization that may not be evident at surface. Unlike conventional magnetic surveys, ZTEM can image deep geological architecture and alteration systems, making it particularly effective for exploring concealed porphyry environments within structurally complex terranes such as British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Because the survey measures deep geological structures over large areas, ZTEM has become an effective exploration tool for porphyry and intrusion-related mineral systems worldwide, including several major discoveries within the Golden Triangle.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Rock & Roll Property comprising 23,726 ha near the past-producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, one of Canada's most active and prospective exploration regions. The Company is also exploring the Pheno Property, a rare earth elements target totalling 5,618 ha which is contiguous to and immediately north of Rock & Roll.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 64,309,527 common shares issued and outstanding.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.

Company Contact: Fiore Aliperti, President & CEO, E: [email protected], T: 604-336-9088, W: www.etruscusresources.com