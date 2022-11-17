Eton Solutions Ranked Number 193 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Strong Revenue Growth Attributed to the Success of the Company's AtlasFive® Technology Platform for Family Offices

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eton Solutions , developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for the family office of the future, today announced it ranked No. 193 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

"We're extremely pleased to be part of this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Rob Mallernee, CEO and founder of Eton Solutions. "We built AtlasFive® based on our experience operating large family offices and our recognition of the need to automate transactional work in a single, integrated platform that aggregates all critical data and business processes. Our unique, cloud-native solution is designed for the future of family offices, eliminating the need for disconnected point solutions, spreadsheet-intensive computations, and manual work processes."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

"Our company continues to grow both in North America and internationally," said Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Eton Solutions. "Eton opens its international headquarters this year in Singapore, growing its global clientele and expediting its ability to bring AtlasFive® to new markets worldwide."

The AtlasFive® Solution

Eton's AtlasFive® was purpose-built to deliver unmatched process efficiency, data accuracy, and risk reduction for ultra-high-net-worth family wealth management. It is the only truly integrated, all-in-one technology platform that seamlessly connects all data, services, and stakeholders within single and multi-family offices.

AtlasFive® ends family office reliance on manually intensive processes and disconnected, rudimentary point solutions that require duplicate data entry. Office personnel no longer need to use spreadsheets to reconcile, consolidate and aggregate data. Reporting is always timely and accurate, instead of being delayed by weeks or even months after a period closes. Ad hoc reports no longer require long hours of additional work. As a result, senior office personnel can devote more time to forward-looking analysis and advice to provide greater value to clients.

Used by some of the largest single-family and multi-family offices in the world and with over $425 billion in assets on the platform, AtlasFive® integrates the operations of a family office, such as general ledger accounting, investment performance management, fund accounting, bill payment, and document management, while allowing family offices to adopt best practice workflows for those processes. Based on a single integrated source of data and a family office-specific data model, AtlasFive® uniquely accommodates the complex relationships of ownership within the family office, connecting all legal entities, individuals, assets, liabilities, accounts, and transactions that make up the operational management of the office. Eton Solutions also provides a range of outsourced services to family offices delivered by highly qualified professionals, including CPAs and CFAs trained on the full capabilities of AtlasFive®.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, an integrated platform with over $425 billion in assets under administration that holistically aggregates and manages all your office's data, reporting, and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximizing efficiency and minimizing errors and risk. To learn more about Eton Solutions and to request a demo of AtlasFive®, please visit https://eton-solutions.com/.

