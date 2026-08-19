ESW appoints Carl Cowling as CEO to lead next phase of global growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- ESW, the international growth engine for ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Carl Cowling as Chief Executive Officer. Cowling will take up the role in early September as ESW begins its next phase of sustainable growth and transformation.

Cowling joins ESW at a time of significant opportunity for the business. ESW has established a strong position with enterprise brands, with operations spanning more than 200 markets, and continued investment in the technology and capabilities shaping the future of ecommerce. Cowling will focus on accelerating commercial growth in priority markets, build on the company's momentum in agentic commerce deepening value for clients, and ensure that the business and its resources are aligned with the opportunities offering the greatest long-term potential.

Marc Pontet, Chairperson of the Board of ESW, said: "ESW is entering this next chapter with strong foundations: a clear proposition, deep international capabilities and significant opportunity ahead. Carl is the right leader for this next phase. He combines the perspective of a retailer with the discipline of an experienced international operator. He understands first-hand what brands expect from a strategic commerce partner, and he has led complex, multi-market businesses where consistent execution is fundamental to commercial and global performance."

Cowling joins ESW following eleven years at WHSmith, the global travel retail group operating in 30 countries, where he served as Group CEO.

Carl Cowling, incoming Chief Executive Officer of ESW, said: "I have spent my career on the retail side of this relationship, so I know what brands need from a partner like ESW. The company has built a distinctive international capability at a scale very few can match, and it has moved decisively on agentic commerce at a pivotal moment in the way consumers discover and buy products. My first priority will be to listen closely to clients and colleagues and understand where ESW can create the greatest value. We will focus our investment and energy on those opportunities and ensure that our organization, capabilities and ways of working support the execution of our strategy. I am excited by the opportunity ahead and look forward to getting started and meeting colleagues across the business."

Cowling, who will join ESW in early September, succeeds Eric Eichmann, who steps down after three years leading ESW. Eichmann led the successful integration of ESW and the previously acquired Full Commerce platform business, reshaped the organization and showed constant focus to provide the service our enterprise customers require, in particular in its agentic commerce offering, He leaves the company well positioned for its next chapter.

Pontet added: "On behalf of the shareholders and the Board, I want to thank Eric for his dedication, vision and energy. He helped position ESW for the changes now taking place across global commerce and leaves behind a strong platform for growth. We wish him every success in the future."

About ESW

ESW is the international growth engine for ambitious brands. We absorb the complexity of cross-border commerce -- payments, compliance, duties, localization, shipping and returns -- so brands can grow globally with confidence. Our enterprise-grade platform is built for scale but configurable for the world's most complex brands. We architect end-to-end international operations across 200+ markets that fit each brand's exact needs, removing the operational and compliance risk that stands between ambition and growth.

Media contact:

Deirdre Connolly: [email protected]

SOURCE ESW