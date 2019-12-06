Estimated 2019 Annual Special Distributions for CI First Asset ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds ("CI First Asset") announces the estimated annual special year-end distributions (the "Special Distributions") for the 2019 tax year for the CI First Asset ETFs listed below. Please note that these are estimated amounts as of November 15, 2019 and include certain forward-looking information which may cause the Special Distributions to change before the CI First Asset ETFs' tax year-end on December 15, 2019. These estimated amounts are for the Special Distributions only and do not include the ongoing, regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts which are expected to be announced in a separate press release on or before December 12, 2019.

Each of the CI First Asset ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Special Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2019. With respect to CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and will be paid in cash on or about January 7, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 27, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2019.

CI First Asset expects to announce the final, confirmed Special Distribution amounts (subject to any further revisions to per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date) on or about December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the CI First Asset website in early 2020.

CI First Asset provides estimated distributions for information purposes only. These estimates are not intended to be, nor should they construed to be, legal or tax advice to any particular person.

Fund Name TSX Trading

Symbol (or the

NEO Exchange, where

indicated) Estimated Special Distributions per Fund Unit as at November 15, 2019 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.05 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.63 CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.21 ZXM.B $0.22 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $0.04 UXM.B $0.04 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.73 RWE.B $0.05 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.11 RWU.B $0.51 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $1.34 RWW.B $1.74 CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $0.02 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.04 CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.28 RWX.B $0.08 CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM.B $0.26 CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.18 FGO.U $0.02 (USD$) CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.08 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.05 CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA $0.04 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.03 CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.02 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0223 CI First Asset ETFs listed below are not currently anticipating any special distributions: CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM - CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM - CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC - CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID - CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF - NXF.B - CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI - FHI.B - CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF - TXF.B - CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF - CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV - CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF - CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI - CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI - CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO - FAO.U - CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE - CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG - FIG.U - CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB - FSB.U - CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF - CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT - CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM - VXM.B - CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM - XXM.B - CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG (NEO-listed) - CESG.B (NEO-listed) - CORPORATE CLASS ETFs

Note 1 CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC - CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income ETF CSY - CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB - CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC -





Note 1 – The Corporate Class ETFs have a tax year end of December 31, but none of the Corporate Class ETFs currently anticipate a special distribution for 2019.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated Special Distributions for the CI First Asset ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual Special Distributions to differ from the estimated Special Distributions between now and the CI First Asset ETFs' tax year-ends include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the CI First Asset ETFs; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the CI First Asset ETFs.

CI First Asset ETFs

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase CI First Asset ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX or the NEO Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or the NEO Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of CI First Asset regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. CI First Asset believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, CI First Asset can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. CI First Asset undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

The CI First Asset ETFs are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". CI First Asset and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

