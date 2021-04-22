Estateably Launches Estate Administration Software in Alberta

Estateably is the first cloud-based platform for professionals that dramatically improves settlement times and transparency.

$75 billion dollars are transferred through inheritance each year in Canada , and the population continues to age.

The average estate takes 2-3 years to settle, delaying payouts to grieving families.

Estateably offers the first modern, cloud-based solution for Canadian professionals.

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Estateably, a Montreal-based technology company, announced the expansion of its estate administration software to Alberta. The Estateably platform responds to the growing needs of law and accounting professionals in Alberta dealing with an aging population for a secure, cloud-based, transparent, and cost-effective solution. Demand for modern tools has been accelerated by the pandemic, with an office-based industry going remote overnight.



Estateably's mission is to modernize processes and improve the efficiencies across the sector by bringing together a network of organizations and institutions involved, from law professionals to banks and government agencies.

Since its launch in Ontario and Quebec in January 2021, Estateably already has enlisted more than 120 professional firms to its platform. "We are excited to build on the momentum of our Ontario and Quebec launches in Alberta," said Ari Brojde, co-founder and CEO of Estateably. "We are continuing to partner with forward-thinking professionals who want to bring efficiency and transparency to the estate administration process, ultimately enabling families to receive their inheritances faster."

Estateably is currently in a private launch with a select group of law firms in Alberta and will open to all provincial practitioners on May 10th, 2021. "We are eager to be bringing a modern estate administration platform to Albertan estate professionals," added Mr. Brojde.

In the coming months, Estateably will be launching in new jurisdictions to support estate professionals across the country.

About Estateably:

Estateably is a platform that empowers trust and estate professionals to digitize their practices. By complementing existing processes with modern technologies, Estateably offers automated and compliant solutions that increase staff productivity and collaboration between stakeholders while decreasing manual processes and documentation. Montreal, Estateably has a dedicated team that shares its vision for a digitally transformed trust and estate industry.



To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at [email protected]

