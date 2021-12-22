ESTATEABLY ESTATE ADMINISTRATION SOFTWARE NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS CANADA

Estateably is the first cloud-based platform for professionals that dramatically improves settlement times and transparency.

$75 billion dollars are transferred through inheritance each year in Canada , and the population continues to age.

The average estate takes 2-3 years to settle, delaying payouts to grieving families.

Estateably offers the first modern, cloud-based solution for all Canadian professionals.

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Estateably, a Montreal-based technology company, announced the full expansion of its estate administration software across all Canadian provinces. The Estateably platform responds to the growing needs of trust and estate professionals nationwide dealing with an aging population for a secure, cloud-based, transparent, and cost-effective solution. Demand for modern tools has been accelerated by remote work during the pandemic, and a lack of comprehensive probate and accounting solutions for professionals.

Since this year's February launch in Ontario, Estateably already has enlisted more than 500 professional firms to its platform. "We are ecstatic to have delivered on our promise to be able to support practitioners across the country before the end of 2021," said Ari Brojde, co-founder and CEO of Estateably. "We are extremely proud of all the accolades Estateably has achieved in the last 12 months, from successful launches in each Canadian province to being named Wills and Estates Software of the Year, we are executing on our goal to bring much needed efficiency and transparency to the estate administration industry."