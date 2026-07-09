Established Entrepreneurs on the Rise Program Joins Open Door Group

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - In an increasingly difficult job market, more job seekers than ever are turning to self-employment to forge their own path forward. For women and non-binary individuals with disabilities, who often face additional barriers to traditional employment, entrepreneurship can offer a path that's built around their unique, individual strengths.

Open Door Group (ODG), a leader in employment services, is pleased to announce that Entrepreneurs on the Rise, a program that has helped women and non-binary individuals with disabilities build businesses since 2023, has joined Open Door Group.

Entrepreneurs on the Rise is a free program for women and non-binary individuals in BC who have a disability and want to start or grow a business. Participants receive one-on-one coaching to develop their business concept, write a business plan, and get ongoing support and training as their business takes shape. Funded by Employment and Social Development Canada's Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities, the program has supported 293 participants across 59 cohorts since its inception in 2023, helping launch or grow 227 businesses across British Columbia.

"The business coaches I worked with have lived experience with disabilities and entrepreneurship, so they know what they're talking about and understand the challenges you're facing," says one former participant.

Bringing Entrepreneurs on the Rise under the ODG umbrella means continuity for current and future participants, backed by the infrastructure and reach of one of Western Canada's largest non-profit employment service providers.

"Entrepreneurs on the Rise has shown what's possible when women and non-binary entrepreneurs with disabilities are given the support and tools to build something on their own terms. We're proud to carry that work forward and support even more entrepreneurs across the province," says Open Door Group's Chief Operating Officer, Cayley Muir.

Each cohort runs for 5-7 months, combining online coursework with practical, hands-on coaching. Participants work at their own pace through virtual sessions, building a business plan and a support network alongside other entrepreneurs facing similar challenges.

Ready to build something of your own? The next Entrepreneurs on the Rise cohort starts soon. Inquire today at https://eor.opendoorgroup.org/.

About Open Door Group

Open Door Group (ODG) is a CARF-accredited, not-for-profit organization and registered charity, committed to the belief that everyone has the ability to succeed. ODG provides employment services across Canada, helping individuals prepare for, find, and retain meaningful employment. ODG's personalized and tailored services are designed to support everyone who comes through our doors in building resilience, confidence, and well-being.

About Entrepreneurs on the Rise

Entrepreneurs on the Rise is a free program that offers women and non-binary individuals in British Columbia the chance to create, develop, and launch a new business. Funded by Employment and Social Development Canada, the program has supported 293 entrepreneurs since 2023, helping launch or grow 227 businesses.

SOURCE Open Door Group

Courtney Apps, Marketing Operations Manager, 236-984-1457, [email protected]