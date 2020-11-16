Essity Installs Two New Tork PeakServe® Production Lines to Meet Increased Demand for Hand Hygiene Solutions

Essity, maker of the professional hygiene brand Tork, installed a new Tork PeakServe Continuous™ Hand Towel production line in Q3 2020, with a second line scheduled to be operational in Q1 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, has expanded its manufacturing capacity for Tork PeakServe Continuous Hand Towels. The new lines, located in Harrodsburg, KY, will help support an increased demand for this award-winning hand towel system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tork PeakServe® Continuous Hand Towel System was introduced to North America in January 2018 and has revolutionized the hand towel category. The continuous system:

Features Connected Towel Bundles: towels latch onto each other when loaded and stay connected to smoothly dispense one towel at-a-time without interruptionꟷensuring guests only touch the towel they use, improving hygiene.

towels latch onto each other when loaded and stay connected to smoothly dispense one towel at-a-time without interruptionꟷensuring guests only touch the towel they use, improving hygiene. Serves Customers in Three Seconds : so guests can move in and out of the restroom quickly, facilitating better social distancing.

: so guests can move in and out of the restroom quickly, facilitating better social distancing. Increases Dispenser Capacity: patented technology compresses each towel bundle by 50%, resulting in 2,100 towels per dispenser, reducing the risk of towel runouts.

patented technology compresses each towel bundle by 50%, resulting in 2,100 towels per dispenser, reducing the risk of towel runouts. Allows Staff to Focus on Pressing Cleaning Needs: high capacity decreases the need for frequent dispenser checks and refills, thereby freeing up time to focus on cleaning and disinfecting.

In April 2020, Tork introduced additional dispenser formats, Tork PeakServe® Mini and Tork PeakServe® Recessed Cabinet Adapters, which make it easier for customers to retrofit all restrooms and take advantage of using the same towel refill throughout the entire facility, regardless of existing layouts.

Paper hand towels not only play an important role in improving hand hygiene, but are also the preferred hand drying choice among users. According to a Tork survey conducted in April 2020, 68% of people prefer hand towels over air dryers, and 70% agree or strongly agree that they wish more facilities offer paper hand towels as an alternative to air dryers.1

"Amid the pandemic, we've seen how Tork PeakServe is helping businesses support handwashing, which is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19," said Don Lewis, President of Professional Hygiene at Essity. "The introduction of these two production lines marks an important step in Essity's response to an increased demand for effective hygiene solutions and demonstrates our continued commitment to helping customers meet a new hygiene standard."

Tork is dedicated to sharing its global hygiene expertise and delivering a wide range of innovative products and solutions that help customers and distributors secure a new hygiene standard. To learn more about the full line of Tork PeakServe products, visit tork.ca/en/peakserve.

For additional information please contact:

Raquel Carbonari, Brand Activation Director - North America

[email protected]

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We improve people's well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers for improved well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. For more information, visit www.essity.com.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.tork.ca/en.

1 2020 Survey conducted by United Minds in cooperation with CINT in April 2020. The survey covered the US, with a total of 1012 respondents.

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand

Related Links

http://www.tork.ca/en

