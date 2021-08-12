Essex Furukawa Wins Major EV Project with High Voltage Winding Wire

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Essex Furukawa has been awarded a contract to be the sole supplier of magnet wire for a premium brand of the world's largest automaker, as part of a project that includes 33,000 tons of High Voltage Winding Wire (HVWW®), specifically designed for 800V–applications.

The investment will be fulfilled exclusively at the Arolsen (Germany) plant and is an important signal that there is a rapidly approaching, sustainable future in the Automotive segment. The contract will also lead to an expansion for the plant and new machines to aid in production.

"As we look towards the next generation of automobiles it has become increasingly clear that innovations within the EV market will be on the frontline of growth," Klaus Borstner, President of Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire Europe, said. "We believe that HVWW® will walk hand in hand with that evolution as automakers create ways for their EV lines to match the performance capability of internal combustion engines."

When it was initially released, HVWW® earned first place in the 2017 Magna Innovation Award after it had been proven to enable more durable, efficient and to create the downsizing of electric traction motors allowing them to run at higher voltages and currents. It is unique in the European automotive market, paving the way for further electric vehicle innovation by meeting tight market tolerances with no room for imperfections.

HVWW® is coated with extruded engineering plastic for the improved performance of EV and other products, also allowing for high voltages of over 1000V and partial discharge free wire (PDIV).

Borstner adds that there are some simple truths that will lead to more companies investing in the product.

"The reason why HVWW® will become the industry standard is that high voltage creates high heat. In the electric vehicle industry, heat resistance, flexibility and repeated stress are ongoing obstacles to magnet wire performance. Our engineers accepted the challenge to perfect every design element for an exceptional product," he said. "We anticipate that this will be the first of many manufacturer investments."

HVWW® is highlighted by three key attributes:

Highly Customizable: It is designed to meet specific customer requirements and can be created in a variety of thickness, as well as height and width, to allow for implementation within new and existing motor technology.

Flexibility: HVWW® has a highly flexible design that improves the installation process. This also enables new design innovation otherwise not possible with more rigid materials.

Temperature: The extruded outer layer provides excellent heat resistance and reliability. The unique design can run at a constant temperature of 240°C without any reduced performance.

The automaker plans to expand its full-electric lineup to 20 models globally by 2025, and it has announced projections that includes 7 million EVs sold on its new platform by 2030.

There is the potential for this project to extend up to the parent group and its expanding line of EV products.

Essex Furukawa is the only magnet wire provider able to completely source, develop, and deliver products to our customers, worldwide. We work with our customers to develop high efficiency, custom solutions with industry exceeding thermal tolerances.

With a focus on strategic acquisitions centering on enamel and wire development, distribution, and a concentration on the automotive sector expansion, Essex Furukawa has positioned itself as the leader in magnet wire product innovation and manufacturing.

About Essex Furukawa

Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC is the leading, global provider of magnet wire that is used by most major OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and industry leaders in the automotive, energy, industrial, and commercial & residential sectors. The Atlanta-based company is a global joint venture formed in 2020 between Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., both leaders in magnet wire product development, and custom solutions. The combined entity, relying on the strengths of both Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric, draws on more than two centuries of combined experience and knowledge to push forward innovation while also remaining focused on delivering manufacturing excellence and outstanding customer service. www.essexfurukawa.com

SOURCE Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC

For further information: Scarlett Scudder, [email protected], http://www.essexfurukawa.com

Related Links

http://www.essexfurukawa.com

