ESSEX ANNOUNCES PASSING OF PATRICK HARFORD

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXMF) announces the passing of its Vice President Corporate Development, Patrick Harford.

Paul Loudon, President and CEO said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague Patrick Harford over the weekend.

"Patrick brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and warmth to everyone at Essex. He will be greatly missed by all of us and by all who knew him. It has been a privilege to work with Patrick and benefit from the length and breadth of his experience in the mining and exploration sector. On behalf of our entire Essex team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Patrick's family."

