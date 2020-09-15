Essential Utilities Partners with Infosys to Drive Digital Transformation

- Focus on transforming digital experience, propel operational efficiencies and an agile operating model

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation. Infosys, along with SAP will implement SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Customer Relationship Management and Billing for Utilities package in an agile operating model to enable nimble and real-time decision making while transforming digital user experience and operations for Essential Utilities

Infosys and SAP Services and Support will implement SAP S/4HANA, future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to co-design, bring innovation and provide early visibility into future product releases. It will help Essential Utilities unify data across multiple siloed sources. The industry-standard billing module will allow for newer billing mechanisms providing flexibility and insights on consumption patterns. As a digital transformation partner, Infosys will help Essential Utilities redefine user experience, enhance knowledge and operations assets, and reduce costs while delivering service excellence.

Ruth DeLost-Wylie, SVP, Business Transformation, Essential Utilities, said, "I am excited to be working with Infosys and SAP on the implementation of SAP S/4HANA and SAP Customer Relationship Management and Billing for Utilities. Essential Utilities serves five million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. We are working hard to provide excellent customer service and look forward to another successful implementation."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, SVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys, said, "This is an important phase for the utilities industry, as organizations work towards redefining customer experience. We are excited to partner with Essential Utilities in their digital transformation journey. With a comprehensive understanding of Essential Utilities business requirements and challenges, we hope to leverage our technological prowess and domain expertise to enable this transformation. The partnership also strengthens our relationship with SAP and highlights the potential this collaboration offers to the utilities industry in achieving their strategic business goals."

Brian Boshart, General Manager of Regulated Industries Services, SAP, said, "This effort is building a foundation of credibility within SAP and in the broader Utilities market. This is a paragon of partnership in the ecosystem that leverages the core strengths of SAP Services and Support and our partner network. Essential Utilities has ambitious goals that it has set out to accomplish over the next several years based on a shared transformation vision enabled by the SAP platform."

About Essential Utilities.

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As the market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

