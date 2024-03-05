MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress, Canada's leading eco-luxury mattress brand, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, the Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress , just in time for Sleep Awareness Month. Proudly crafted in Canada, this new addition to the Essentia lineup embodies the brand's commitment to exceptional quality, health-conscious design, and affordability.

For nearly two decades, Essentia has been at the forefront of sleep innovation, continuously redefining comfort and well-being in the sleep industry. Founded in 2005 by Jack Dell'Accio, the brand has become synonymous with cutting-edge technologies, including its patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam , setting new standards for organic mattress comfort.

The Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress is the latest testament to Essentia's dedication to providing Canadians with the healthiest and best-priced mattresses on the market. Featuring a special blend of organic latex foam, this mattress offers a medium feel that caters perfectly to those seeking support, contour, and just the right amount of bounce. With its full latex build, the Grateful Eight is a testament to Essentia's uncompromised quality - featuring certified organic materials, an innovative spring free and hypoallergenic design free of wool and fiber batting. The Grateful Eight organic latex mattress delivers exceptional value without compromising on quality or comfort.

"In today's world, where passive wellness consumers are increasingly aware of the toxins in their everyday surroundings, including the mattresses they spend over eight hours on, it's crucial to offer a healthier alternative," says Jack Dell'Accio, Founder of Essentia Organic Mattress . "We're proud to introduce the Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress as a solution for those seeking a mattress that not only prioritizes their health and well-being but also comes at a more attainable price point."

As Essentia celebrates its 19th anniversary, the launch of the Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress marks another milestone in the brand's journey of innovation and commitment to providing Canadians with the best sleep experience possible.

The Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress is exclusively available in the Canadian market, reflecting Essentia's dedication to its Canadian roots and its ongoing mission to revolutionize the way people sleep.

For more information about Essentia Organic Mattress and the Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress, please visit https://myessentia.ca

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the world's only organic latex slow-response foam mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. The eco-luxury brand is dedicated to creating a sleep environment that extends Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20%. This is made possible by eliminating sleep stimulants, something only achieved by Essentia's patented technology. In addition, its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses found in synthetic mattresses, so customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep without harming themselves or the environment. Non-toxic and certified organic, Essentia's patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights so that you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia's patented natural latex foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.ca

