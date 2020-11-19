Espresso Capital extends $7.5 million credit facility to Zype

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Espresso Capital announced today that it has provided Zype, a leader in video content management and distribution software, with a $7.5 million credit facility. The company will use the funds to accelerate its go-to-market strategy as it looks to grow its business and meet key corporate goals.

"We're excited to be partnering with Espresso," says Zype CEO, Ed Laczynski. "They've provided the capital we need to take our business to the next level without diluting any of our early stage investors or management team. This partnership positions us to achieve our most important business objectives, including expansion of our market share in the enterprise space with our leading streaming video API."

"Zype is a great company with a terrific platform," says Espresso's Jean-Michel Domard. "They've achieved significant traction despite having previously raised very little capital. That's a real testament to how cashflow-efficient their business is. It's been a pleasure working with their team and we're excited to see how this business grows over time."

Runa Capital, Revel Partners, and Point Nine Capital are among the company's returning investors.

"We're proud to be supporting a great company that's lean and efficient and that's solving an acute problem in the age of COVID-19 by helping SaaS companies boost engagement with video marketing," says Runa Capital's Andre Bliznyuk. "Bringing Espresso Capital into this deal made a lot of sense for the company and for its existing investors."

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing an API-first SaaS that helps product teams solve mission critical streaming video challenges. Enterprises use Zype to drive revenue and engagement with streaming video on the web, mobile, OTT & connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most connected and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with monetization, CRM, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY, Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide.

About Runa Capital

Runa Capital is a technology-focused venture capital firm managing two funds – Runa I was launched with $135M in 2010 and has made 33 investments, Runa II of $135M was launched in 2014 and has made 30 investments and Runa III was started in 2019 and is in active investment stage right now.

The fund was established to seek early stage opportunities in the rapidly growing tech sector, with the specific focus on cloud business applications, complex software (middleware, machine intelligence, etc), fintech, edutech and digital healthcare. Runa brings a team with extensive operational experience and is focused on finding growth businesses that generate revenues, supporting them in the global marketplace and turning them into international champions.

Founded by Serguei Beloussov, Ilya Zubarev (founders of Parallels and Acronis) and Dmitry Chikhachev (Ericsson, Ritzio, Uvenco) Runa Capital is run by a team of successful entrepreneurs, most of whom have worked together for over 15 years. It is a united team with broad geographical and cross-industry experience, as well as an extensive professional network. Runa Capital investment team members possess an excellent track record in tech investments.

About Espresso Capital

Espresso empowers companies with innovative venture debt solutions. Since 2009, we've helped more than 275 technology companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital. Learn more at www.espressocapital.com .

