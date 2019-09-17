Esports apparel leader H4X announces new athletes to its roster

CSGO Major champion, Tarik "Tarik" Celik , will now have his very own H4X collection which will drop this Fall.

33x COD champion and competitor, Ian 'Crimsix' Porter, has re-signed as one of H4X's athlete ambassadors. His new collection will drop on September 27, 2019.

Mike LaBelle, (FIFA), has risen to the top of the competitive FIFA world, winning multiple national championships representing America at the FIFA eWorld Cup.

Tal Aizik, better known as "Fly", is an Israeli professional Dota 2 player who currently plays for Evil Geniuses. He is the co-founder of esports team OG. Aizik won four Dota Major Championships with team OG.

"We are proud to introduce our new roster of esports athletes. Their unique insights will help inform our product line with our eye for constant innovation," said 24 year-old H4X CEO Cole Gurman. "Our goal is to inspire gamers everywhere with our product vision, encompassing the gamers cultural interests as a core component of our DNA. With our new athlete roster, we are writing the next chapter of our brand story."

What the Athletes Are Saying

"I am very excited to join H4X's team of top gamers. I can't wait to show the world my new content-filled H4X collection when it drops this fall." -- Tarik (CSGO)

"A big shout out to H4X. It has the right product and vision for me. They do an amazing job. Personally and professionally, I am so excited to rep this brand." -- Fly (TAL AIZIK) (DOTA2).

"Stoked to be on the H4X athlete roster. The products align with my natural style & parallel with the branding I want to bring to the community. Extra hyped to bring out products I want to completely stand behind." -- Mike LaBelle (FIFA).

"I am pumped to launch our new collection in a few short weeks. It's incredible to work with the H4X product team, providing my input for the collection. My fans are going to love these new looks." -- Crimsix (COD)

New 2019 Fall Collection

H4X apparel is designed by gamers for gamers. Created specifically with insights from our roster of streamers and H4X athletes; capturing a perfect balance of physical and digital worlds. Modern, edgy designs that draw inspiration from all aspects of the life of a gamer.

H4X has obsessed the details of this new collection, with our focus on the perfect fit and function to support esports athletes for the duration of gameplay. The assortment is composed of the highest quality materials of performance fabrics, soft cotton blends, comfortable wovens and supple knits.

The H4X collection is comprised of both performance and street wear product: performance hoodies and pants, compression sleeves, posture correctors, t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, and pants.

The signature piece of the collection is the H4X Reflective Jacket, emblematic of the innovation built throughout the assortment. Constructed of performance material to keep you dry and comfortable; seams are sealed to provide protection against rain and wind, the zippers are sealed with a durable rubber print and the toggles are performance rubber to allow for ease of use. The H4X logo in a 3m reflective print provides a bold statement and high visibility.

The H4X Fall 2019 assortment is now available on-line at www.H4X.gg.

The H4X L4B

In support of the elevated product line, H4X also showcased its innovation lab at the summit located in the Montreal borough of St. Laurent. The H4X L4B has been built to host pro gamers and teams to train for competitive tournaments. It features state of the art pc's, peripherals, decked out stream room, as well as custom designed esports chairs to provide best-in-class comfort.

"Our mission is focused on enhancing players' game play and bring their ability to the next level. From the spectrum of innovative apparel to increasing cognitive bandwidth with new technologies – supporting gamers comes first," said Gurman. "We have kinesiologists working hand in hand with our roster of players, monitoring their game play and their reaction time. This really helps drive product innovation and development."

For more information, please visit: www.H4X.gg or follow H4X on twitter (https://twitter.com/h4xgg) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/h4xgg/).

For athlete and summit imagery go to http://bit.ly/H4X-summit

About H4X

Founded in Montreal, H4X, a division of Moniker Inc., which was founded in 2015, is among the world's leading esport high performance athletic apparel companies. The company creates performance centric designs rooted in the DNA of gaming culture fused with authentic lifestyle aesthetics. The company is led by Cole Gurman, who is co-founder and CEO. H4X was founded with the intention of creating high performance, technical esports apparel when none existed. Cole and his team are building more than an apparel company. They are building a movement towards a new way of bringing innovative apparel to esports and gaming alike.

