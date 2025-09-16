Eshbal Engages the Howard Group for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company"), a developer of scientifically-advanced gluten-free and health-focused food products, is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") to provide strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services.

"Having reached record revenue milestones, and nearing operationalization of our expanded North American platform, we look forward to expanding awareness of our story together with the Howard Group" said Tomer Bar Meir, CEO of Eshbal.

The Howard Group's services will encompass a variety of investor-focused communications initiatives including targeted social media and other online awareness programs, together with a series of online and in-person interactive events.

"Eshbal has a very long and successful profitable history of creating, through proprietary processes and formulations, an extensive line of quality food products that have proven their appeal to people who either choose to or must follow a gluten free diet. There is a clear opportunity for Eshbal within this multi-billion-dollar segment of the population1" said Grant Howard, President of the Howard Group.

Pursuant to an agreement (the "Agreement") with The Howard Group dated September xx (the "Effective Date") Eshbal has engaged The Howard Group for an initial term of six months commencing on the Effective Date, and has agreed to pay The Howard Group $9,000 per month. The Howard Group will also be granted 250,000 options with an exercise price of $0.25, exercisable for a period of three-years from the grant date (the "Options"). The Options shall vest in four equal tranches, with 25% of the Options vesting every 3 months with the first such vesting to occur three months after the grant date.

Neither, The Howard Group, nor any of its shareholders or directors holds any interest, directly or indirectly, in Eshbal or it's securities and The Howard Group is an arm's-length party to Eshbal.

About the Howard Group

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive outreach and capital markets programs targeting investor, investment and institutional communities as well as financing support and strategic planning for public companies. (Howard Group - https://howardgroupinc.com/)

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Eshbal Functional Food

Eshbal Functional Food Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of health-focused food and nutraceutical products. With extensive experience in food innovation, the Company leverages proprietary R&D and specialized production technologies to deliver gluten-free, vegan, low-carb, sugar-free, and supplement-based solutions across a range of categories – from baked goods and spreads to protein blends, cereals, and dietary supplements.

Eshbal serves a diverse mix of industrial, foodservice, and retail clients in Israel and abroad, and is actively scaling its presence across the North American market. Eshbal, became a publicly listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange as of April 14, 2025, Eshbal is focused on North American expansion, organic growth and expanding its presence in the growing "better-for-you" food category.

To learn more, visit: www.Eshbal.com

Disclaimers: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Servicer provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

For further information contact: Tomer Bar Meir, CEO, Anat Shuhami, Head of Investor Communications, [email protected], +972-4-637-5110, www.Eshbal.com; Jeff Walker, Vice President - The Howard Group Inc., Email: [email protected], Tel: 403-221-0915, Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915