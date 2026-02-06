Eshbal Acquires Gluten Free Nation

TSXV: ESBL

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the business of Gluten Free Nation ("GFN"), a Houston-based producer of premium gluten-free baked goods.

Founded by Randi Markowitz, known as The Gluten Free Guru, Gluten Free Nation is dedicated to delivering exceptional taste, texture, and quality for the gluten-free community. GFN was built on a mission to create safe, certified gluten-free products that never compromise on flavor, and offers wide range of breads, rolls, muffins, and sweet baked goods, available nationwide through retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels.

The acquisition of the business of GFN was made pursuant to a bill of sale and assignment agreement (the "Bill of Sale") among Starcall Broadcasting LLC, doing business as GFN ("Starcall"), the Company and Eshbal USA Inc. (the "Eshbal USA"). Pursuant to the Bill of Sale, Eshbal USA will acquire the assets of Starcall used in the business GFN for the aggregate acquisition cost of US$736,424.58, with US$236,424.58 paid in cash and US$500,000 paid by the issuance of 3,846,154 common shares of the Company (the "Eshbal Shares") issued at the deemed price of US$0.13 (CAD$0.18) per Eshbal Share.

The Bill of Sale provides that Starcall may receive additional compensation upon the achievement of certain milestones.

MILESTONES AND

MILESTONE PERIODS MILESTONE PAYMENTS Eshbal USA achieving gross revenues from the sales of GFN products during the 2026 calendar year in an amount equal to or greater than US$2,000,000, as determined on a date no later than 120 days' after the applicable year end (the "Milestone Calculation Date") US$200,000 in cash, plus that number of Eshbal Shares equal to US$700,000 divided by the greater of i) the closing market price of Eshbal Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on the day prior to the applicable Milestone Calculation Date and ii) US$0.10 (CAD$0.14) Eshbal USA achieving gross revenues from the sales of GFN products during the 2027 calendar year in an amount equal to or greater than US$3,000,000, as determined on the Milestone Calculation Date. US$250,000 in cash, plus that number of Eshbal Shares equal to US$900,000 divided by the greater of i) the closing market price of Eshbal Shares on the TSXV on the day prior to the applicable Milestone Calculation Date and ii) US$0.10 (CAD$0.14).

The Transaction is an arm's length transaction for the purposes of the policies of the TSXV. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to approval by the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

About Eshbal Functional Food

Eshbal Functional Food is an innovative and profitable food-tech company with over 300 SKUs in the gluten-free and "Better for You" categories. Eshbal generated more than USD $11 million in revenue in 2024 and is seeking to consolidate companies in the artisanal, gluten-free market.

