ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship comes to Canada

ESET Canada offering $5,000 scholarship to a Graduate/Undergraduate woman in Canada majoring in a STEM field of study

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - ESET, a global leader in IT security, is hosting the Sixth Annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and for the first time ever, ESET Canada will be participating in the program.

ESET Canada will be awarding $5,000 to a woman in Canada currently enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program majoring in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

"We are thrilled ESET Canada will be participating in the program for the first time this year," says Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources at ESET. "Empowering women to pursue their passions through a career in cybersecurity is critical in order to cultivate an under-represented segment of talent in the sector. The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship aims to break down barriers of entry in order to support the next generation of female cybersecurity experts."

Applications for the scholarship are due by May 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Those ineligible to apply are encouraged to share this opportunity with friends and family.

An (ISC)2 Women in Cybersecurity Report found that men currently outnumber women three to one in the field of cybersecurity, underscoring the importance of supporting women in their pursuit of a degree in STEM.

"For the past five years, it has been inspiring to see the number of women who have applied for the scholarship, showing both their passion in the technology field and desire to do good in the world with their unique skillset," says Blodgett. "We are confident we will see that same passion from the Canadians who apply to the program this year."

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

How do I qualify for the scholarship?

You must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college or university within Canada. (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a "cybersecurity" program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.)

You must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident with permanent resident ID card. And, you must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA (or equivalent GPA in 9.0 scale)

What is the deadline for submission?

Submissions will be accepted from March 30, 2021 - May 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

ESET will announce the winner on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants must email the following attachments to [email protected] with a subject line of "Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship":

Application and completed essay questions (DOWNLOAD PDF).

A copy of an unofficial transcript or acceptance letter as proof of enrollment.

One letter of recommendation signed by the recommending party.

Additional details

Essays may be submitted in English or French.

Finalists may be required to supply additional personal or professional references.

Judging is conducted by a panel of ESET staff including cybersecurity experts.

Winners will be asked to provide a photo of themselves, which may be used for promotional purposes.

If the application or essays are incomplete, they won't be considered.

Immediate family members or dependents of ESET employees are not eligible to participate.

Questions? Email us at [email protected] with any questions and we'll get back to you as soon as we can.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future.

