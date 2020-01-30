eSentire Appoints Cybersecurity and Cloud Veteran Charles "C.J." Spallitta as Chief Product Officer

Spallitta will oversee the delivery of innovative solutions in the MDR space across all industries as eSentire continues to lead MDR market growth

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in cloud-delivered Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced the appointment of Charles "C.J." Spallitta as the company's new Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Spallitta will be responsible for eSentire's entire product portfolio including vision, strategy and execution.

Kerry Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, eSentire, said: "The time is right to add to our seasoned executive leadership team as eSentire continues our growth trajectory at more than three times the MDR market growth rate. C.J. has a proven track record in leading high performing global product teams. He will be focused on expanding our portfolio and delivering eSentire's MDR offerings globally to the small and mid-market segments."

C.J. Spallitta, Chief Product Officer, eSentire, said: "Digital transformation has expanded the attack-surface faster than organizations can adapt and protect it. The demand for MDR has never been greater. I am excited to join eSentire, the MDR category creator and market leader, as we continue to evolve the space with new offerings to enhance our services portfolio."

Spallitta has extensive experience in enterprise managed services, security-as-a service, and cloud computing from his various roles working at Fortune 50 and early stage growth companies. Prior to joining eSentire, he was Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Trustwave. Other notable leadership and management roles include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Executive Director of MSS Portfolio Management), Verizon Enterprise Solutions (Executive Director, Security and Cloud Computing Product Management) and Cybertrust (Vice President Global Services Management).

Spallitta holds a bachelor's degree in business administration in information systems decision science and a master's degree of business administration from Loyola University Maryland.

To learn more about eSentire's leadership team and Managed Detection and Response, visit here.

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyberattacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $6 trillion AUM, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

