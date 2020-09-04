ESE Entertainment Virtually Opens The Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Sep 04, 2020, 12:30 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Konrad Wasiela, CEO, ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) joined his team and Brady Fletcher, Head of TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) on the company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange
TMX Group congratulates ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) on the company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information visit https://www.ese.gg/ 

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday September 4, 2020
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Konrad Wasiela, CEO, [email protected], Tel: +1 778 238 4988

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited