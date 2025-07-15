ESD Alliance Reports Electronic System Design Industry Posts $5.1 Billion in Revenue in Q1 2025

All Geographic Regions Reported Growth, with Americas, EMEA, and Japan Recording Double Digit Increases

MILPITAS, Calif., July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 12.8% to $5,098.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the $4,521.6 million registered in the first quarter of 2024, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average rose 12.6%, based on a comparison of the most recent four quarters to the prior four.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry once again reported strong year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Product Categories CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, and PCB & MCM reported single digit increases, with Semiconductor IP and Services reporting significant double-digit increases. All geographic regions reported growth in Q1, with Americas, EMEA, and Japan reporting double digit growth."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 64,403 people globally in Q1 2025, a 4.5% increase over the Q1 2024 headcount of 61,653 and up 2.5% compared to Q4 2024.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information within the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 7.8% to $1,747.6 million . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11.4%.





revenue increased 7.8% to . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11.4%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 9.9% to $693.5 million . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 2.3%.





revenue decreased 9.9% to . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 2.3%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue rose 5.5% to $399.8 million . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.9%.





revenue rose 5.5% to . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 8.9%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 29.6% to $2,044.8 million . The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 18.7%.





revenue increased 29.6% to . The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 18.7%. Services revenue jumped 22.3% to $212.6 million . The four-quarter Services moving average rose 26.0%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $2,208.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 14.0% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.0%.





, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 14.0% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.0%. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) procured $651.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 12.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.4%.





procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, a 12.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.4%. Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 11.9% to $314.2 million . The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 12.1%.





procurement of electronic system design products and services grew 11.9% to . The four-quarter moving average for increased 12.1%. Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,924.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2025, an 11.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 8.2%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and Services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

The information supplied by the ESD Alliance is believed to be accurate and reliable, but the ESD Alliance assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

