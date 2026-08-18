ESCONDIDA VEIN RETURNS FIRST DRILL INTERCEPT OF 4.25 g/t Au OVER 1.85 m, INCLUDING 12.10 g/t Au OVER 0.65 m

EZDDH-26-001: 4.25 g/t Au over 1.85 m, including 12.10 g/t Au over 0.65 m

Underground channel samples from the Escondida Mine include:

CHU600005: 15.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m, including 38.22 g/t Au over 0.40 m

CHU600006: 16.61 g/t Au over 1.0 m, including 36.72 g/t Au over 0.45 m

CHU600008: 19.24 g/t Au over 1.0 m, including 38.26 g/t Au over 0.5 m

EZDDH-26-001 was targeted to intercept the Escondida Vein 25 m northeast of the current mine workings at a depth of 100 m below surface or approximately level 10 (Figure 2). The drill hole intersected a 2.7 m-wide fault zone overprinted by strong clay alteration and a 0.65 m-wide quartz vein hosted in a granodiorite to diorite intrusive body. The quartz vein and associated clay alteration are similar in style to the veins and alteration observed in the mine. The interval has a composite grade of 4.25 g/t Au over 1.85 m, including 12.10 g/t Au over 0.65 m (see Table 1). The alteration package was not mineralized in this drill hole, but underground assays indicate it is variably mineralized elsewhere in the mine.

Table 1: Composited drill hole assay results from the Escondida Project

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length (m) True

Width

(m) Au (g/t) EZDDH-26-001 169.8 172 1.85 1.55 4.25 incl. 171 172 0.65 0.55 12.10

Chris Buchanan, Soma's Vice-President of Exploration, states, "The first assay results from the Escondida Mine have met our expectations and demonstrated near-mine continuity of the vein. The vein intersection and tenor of gold mineralization are consistent with mineralized material that has been mined from this area. The exploration team is excited to receive additional Phase 1 drill hole results and see the down-dip and along-strike potential of this mineralization system."

EZDDH-26-002 was drilled to pierce the vein 50 m down-dip of EZDDH-26-001 (Figure 2). However, drilling difficulties were encountered 25 m above the expected target depth, and the drill hole was lost. EZDDH-26-003 was completed recently and intersected the fault and quartz vein 50 m down-dip and 65 m southwest of the EZDDH-26-001 vein intercept. The core from EZDDH-26-003 has been processed and shipped to Actlabs Medellín, and results are pending. EZDDH-26-004 has been collared to complete the pierce point that was targeted by the second drill hole.

Underground sampling has also progressed at the Escondida Mine, as the mining team has worked to dewater the lowest reaches of the decline and rehabilitate the historical workings to ensure safe access. A total of 29 channels comprising 81 samples were collected from mine workings completed after the historical 2022 underground sampling program. The composited results are presented in Table 2 and the long section in Figure 3. Samples returned grades up to 38.36 g/t Au. Composites of the channel samples grade up to 19.24 g/t Au across the width of the vein (Table 2). The true thickness of the vein ranges from approximately 0.40 m to 0.65 m and forms within a fault zone that is up to 3.0 m true thickness in some parts of the mine. The Company is encouraged to see the presence of high-grade channel samples in adits that were previously flooded below level 10.

The La Escondida Vein has been traced for 800 m along strike to the northeast and approximately 135 m down-dip, dipping steeply at 70° to 80° to the northwest. The operator mined 200 m of strike length to a vertical depth of 105 m, developing the mine on 5 m levels, most of which have been backfilled. The vein style, alteration, and sulphide mineralization are consistent with an intermediate sulphidation epithermal system, hosted in a competent granodiorite to diorite intrusive body.

Table 2: Composited 2026 underground channel sample results from the Escondida Mine

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)

CHU201021 0 1 1 0.45

CHU201022 0 1.1 1.1 3.09

incl. 0 0.5 0.5 5.85

CHU201022 1.1 2.3 1.2 0.02

CHU500167 0 1 1 2.27

incl. 0 0.35 0.35 6.48

CHU500168 0 1 1 0.09

CHU500170 0 1 1 0.13

CHU500171 0 1 1 0.02

CHU500172 0.25 1.25 1 0.03

CHU500173 0 1 1 0.22

CHU500174 0 1 1 0.73

incl. 0.3 0.45 0.15 4.1

CHU500175 0 1 1 0.17

CHU500176 0 1.1 1.1 0.03

CHU500177 0 1 1 0.03

CHU500178 0 1 1 0.21

CHU500179 1.25 2.25 1 0.01

CHU500180 0.55 1.55 1 0

CHU500181 0 1 1 0

CHU500182 0 1 1 0.01

CHU600000 0 1 1 0.36

CHU600001 0 1 1 0.07

CHU600002 0 1 1 0.05

CHU600003 0 1 1 0.04

CHU600004 0 1 1 2.53

incl. 0 0.25 0.25 10.03

CHU600005 0 1 1 15.4

incl. 0.3 0.7 0.4 38.22

CHU600006 0 1 1 16.61

incl. 0.3 0.75 0.45 36.72

CHU600007 0 1 1 2.52

incl. 0.3 0.8 0.5 4.47

CHU600008 0 1 1 19.24

incl. 0.35 0.85 0.5 38.36

CHU600023 0 1.25 1.25 3.93

incl. 0.85 1.25 0.4 11.7

CHU600023-2 0 1 1 0.17

CHU600024 0.6 1.6 1 2.1

incl. 1.1 1.6 0.5 4.2

Note: Intervals are composited to a 1 m minimum stope width for conventional mining. The channel samples are laid out perpendicular to the structure or vein in the ribs and face of the adit. The stated width is approximately 95% to 100% of the true width.























The vein geometry, known strike length, and gold tenor of current production suggest that the Escondida Vein has the potential to host a significant quantity of gold. The combined Phase 1 and 2 drill programs planned for 2026 are expected to rapidly define the strike and down-dip extent of the vein and establish an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource beyond the current footprint of the mine. The Escondida Vein is one of at least six veins identified on the property through illegal surface workings and prospecting.

La Escondida Mine is a permitted small-scale mining operation and holds a permiso de trabajo de obra ("PTO"), environmental permit, and an explosives permit. The mine is developed on the main Escondida Vein via two internal winzes and has a small on-site mill. The Company recently completed repairs and improvements to the access road connecting the project to an all-season road from Zaragoza or Cáceres, Colombia. The roads are suitable for truck traffic, and the drive to the El Limón Mill in Zaragoza is approximately 1.5 hours. The previous operator produced 10 tons per day at a diluted grade of approximately 9.0 g/t Au. The vein is 15-65 cm thick and accompanied by a 1.0-3.0 m wide clay alteration package that is also variably mineralized. Currently, Soma is developing the main decline an additional 10 m in preparation to open four active faces on two new levels of the mine. The intention is to increase production to 20-30 tons per day. In addition to development work, the Company continues to improve the quality and safety of the mine infrastructure.

The Company continues to actively explore across its Colombian tenement package. At the Cordero Deposit, two surface drill rigs are testing exploration targets down-dip of the Cordero, Atenas, and Cordero Viejo zones, while two underground drill rigs in the Cordero Mine are focused on infill drilling to support mine planning and operations. Regional exploration teams are also conducting surface geochemistry sampling programs at the El Bagre and Machuca projects.

QA/QC Statement

Drill Core and Underground Channel Samples

All drill core samples are sawn or split in half, with one half returned to the core box for storage. The second half-core is placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, documented, and sealed for shipment. Underground channel samples are placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, documented and sealed for shipment with the drill core samples. Batches of samples are shipped to Actlabs Colombia SAS (Actlabs) in Rio Negro with security tags and a documented chain of custody.

Pulps of each sample are prepared at the Actlabs Medellín preparation lab in Rio Negro, Colombia. Fire assay analysis for gold and silver is completed by Actlabs in Rio Negro. Thirty-gram aliquots of each sample are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, package 1A2. Overlimit samples undergo an additional fire assay with a gravimetric finish (package 1A3-30) to determine gold concentration. Pulp samples are then shipped to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario for multi-element analysis. All samples are analyzed using package 1E3, an ICP-MS analysis that provides the concentration of 51 elements.

A comprehensive QA/QC program has been implemented to monitor the reliability of assay data collected during exploration programs. The program includes the regular insertion of certified blanks, duplicates, and certified OREAS standards. The database automatically compares QA/QC sample assays to the certified value and standard deviations.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo., is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucumã, Pará State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302