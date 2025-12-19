Eschenbach Introduces the Optaro® XL iPad-Based Video Magnifer

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high quality magnification and vision enhancing solutions for the visually impaired, has introduced the new Optaro® XL iPad Video Magnifier. This innovative new product turns an iPad into a full-featured video magnifier and mobile screen reader - perfect for use at home, school and at work. It's the smart solution to help those with vision loss read and write more easily.

Optaro XL

Optaro® XL is a stand, camera and app that work together with a user's iPad to project a magnified image onto an iPad screen. The stand can be set at two different height positions for maximum ergonomic comfort and the integrated HD camera produces a superior, clear image. The proprietary app includes many customizable features typical of a video magnifier such as variable magnification (2.5 - 22x), adjustable illumination, 14 color contrast modes and underline & blinds. But it also features a choice of three different customizable OCR processing options that read text aloud including one that is the fastest on the market.

After use, the Optaro® XL can be folded down flat to about 2 inches high for easy storage or it can be transported in the Optaro® XL protective carrying case. Weighing only 3 pounds, it's easy to travel with and has an extended battery life of 6.5 hours.

With Optaro® XL you can transform an iPad into a convenient, high-tech video magnifier with OCR functionality! Learn more at https://eschenbach.com/products/optaro-xl-13.asp.

About Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.

Eschenbach is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of high quality magnification and vision-enhancing products that improve the safety, productivity, independence, and quality of life of its customers. The company also offers eyecare and vision rehab professionals numerous diagnostic assortment options as well as training and consultative support, all of which ensure success for their users who need magnification solutions. For more information, please contact Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc. at (800) 487-5389 / [email protected] or visit www.eschenbach.com.

SOURCE Eschenbach Optik of America, Inc.