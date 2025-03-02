The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Albert Mckay is 30 years old, measures 183 cm (6') in height and weighs 111 kg (244 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 3 years, 2 months, 20 days for Break and Enter (x2) and Assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Albert Mckay is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203