Escape from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - Section 81

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On April 28, 2024, staff members at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, discovered that Kelvin Aubichon was not accounted for.

Kevin Aubichon (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Kelvin Aubichon is 30 years old, measures 180 cm (5′11″) in height and weighs 84 kg (186 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and has multiple tattoos, including:

"SHEYANNA RAIN" on his neck

The Pillsbury doh boy on the right side of his neck

A marijuana leaf on his left forearm

"LEXI" on his neck

"Luxury" on his left forearm

77 spade, diamond club on his left arm

A gun "keep it 100" on his left arm

"In Memory of Rhonda Mary Anderson " on his right upper arm

" on his right upper arm "Money" on his right upper arm

A cross with "LOVE MOM" on his right arm

A pyramid on his right forearm

Owls and a rose on his left upper arm

A woman playing cards on his left arm

"No Pain" on his left arm

Dice on his left forearm

A cross on his left hand

A rose on his left hand

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 5 years, 9 months for robbery, break and enter to commit, mischief, obstruction of a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, theft under $5000, failure to comply with probation order (x3), and failure to comply.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kelvin Aubichon is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203