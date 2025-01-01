The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Glen Fredrick Richard Halkett is 29 years old, measures 173 cm (5′ 8″) in height and weighs 76 kg (168 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair and has a tattoo on his neck and under his left eye.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months, 3 days for break and enter with intent – not dwelling house, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3), motor vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation conveyance, mischief in relation to property over $5000, obstruct public/peace officer, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, failure to comply with order – at large, and failure to attend court – at large.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Glen Fredrick Richard Halkett is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203