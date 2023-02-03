PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 2, 2023, during the 9:30 p.m. count in the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, staff members discovered that Brian Patrick Aubichon was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Brian Patrick Aubichon is 24 years old, measures 173 cm (5'8") in height and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of four years, four months, and nine days for robbery.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Brian Patrick Aubichon is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

